Kazakhstan and Ghana can cooperate in oil & gas sector - ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Ghana can cooperate in the sphere of business, oil and gas sector and sports development, believes Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Ghana to Kazakhstan H.E. Dr. Kodzo K. Alabo.

On Friday, the newly appointed ambassador presented his credentials to Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova. "At the meeting with the Secretary of State we talked about the present state of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Ghana which is at a very high level, but of course, it has perspectives for growth. I assured Secretary Abdykalikova I will find a way to improve and deepen our cooperation," the Ghanian diplomat said after the ceremony in the Akorda presidential residence. In his words, three main areas where Kazakhstan and Ghana can cooperate are business and trade, oil and gas, and sports. Ambassador Alabo revealed that at the meeting the sides discussed the opportunity to organize a business forum where Kazakhstani and Ghanian entrepreneurs can discuss possible cooperation. H.E. Dr. Kodzo K. Alabo praised Kazakhstan as one of experienced players in oil and gas sector and said Ghana could learn a lot from it. He also added that his country intends to accept invitation to participate in the EXPO 2017 in Astana.