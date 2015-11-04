  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan and Great Britain signed 46 agreements totaling USD 13 bln

    15:08, 04 November 2015
    Photo: None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Great Britain signed 46 agreements totaling 13 bln US dollars within the framework of the visit of President of Kazakhstan N. Nazarbayev to the country, the press service of the Akorda informs.

    Thus, the agreements amounting to USD 9 bln were signed at the sitting of the intergovernmental commission.

    Besides, it was informed that six agreements totaling USD 1,250 bln were signed with the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development.

    Moreover, the agreements totaling about USD 3 bln were signed within the framework of the Kazakh-British Business Council.

    Tags:
    Economy Kazakhstan and Europe President of Kazakhstan News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!