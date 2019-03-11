Kazakhstan and Hungary debate economic dialogue development

BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev paid a working visit to Hungary pursuant to the President's task to economize the Foreign Ministry's foreign economic activity, the Ministry's press service reports.



As part of the visit, Kosherbayev met with state secretary at Foreign Affairs and Trade Ministry of Hungary Levente Magyar, state secretary at Finance Ministry Gabor Gion, representatives of agro-industrial, medical and textile sector enterprises.



The sides debated the details of the forthcoming visit of Deputy Prime Minister - Finance Minister of Hungary Mihály Varga to Astana in April-May this year and a sitting of the Kazakhstan-Hungary Strategic Council. Besides, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary Péter Szijjártó is expected to attend the XII Astana Economic Forum slated for May.



Practical aspects of realization of the potential of Kazakhstan-Hungary Fund of Direct Investments were also discussed there. In particular, the sides expressed satisfaction with the completion of the construction of the large greenhouse facility in Aktobe region. Its opening is scheduled for April 4.



As stated there, the visit contributed to bolstering bilateral cooperation. Budapest considers Astana as its key strategic partner in Central Asia and is set to boost trade relations and increase investments into the agro-industrial sector of Kazakhstan's economy.



