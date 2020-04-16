  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan and Hungary debate strategic partnership development prospects

    15:29, 16 April 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary Péter Szijjártó had a telephone conversation at the initiative of Hungary, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    The sides debated the outcomes of the extraordinary summit of the Council of Cooperation of Turkic-Speaking Countries held on April 10 via a videoconference. They focused on the ways for further active cooperation of Turkic-speaking countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    As stated there, Hungary highly appreciated the decision of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to render humanitarian assistance to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan delivering each country 5,000 tons of flour. The parties agreed to speed up strategic partnership between the two nations in a wide range of issues prioritizing trade and economic cooperation.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Turkic speaking states Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!