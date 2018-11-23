Kazakhstan and Hungary to cement economic ties

BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov met with members of the Government of Hungary and representatives of Hungary's large companies, the Ministry's press service reports.

Timur Suleimenov and Deputy Prime Minister of Hungary Mihály Varga opened the second sitting of the Kazakh-Hungarian business council in Budapest.



"Kazakhstan is the main important partner of Hungary in the CIS. More than 40,000 passengers flew with Hungarian Wizz Air en route Astana-Budapest since the direct air service has been launched. Oil and gas company, MOL Group, has been successfully working in Kazakhstan for more than 10 years," Deputy PM said.



He also noted that a business delegation will head to Kazakhstan next spring.



The Kazakh Minister, in his turn, invited high-tech and agricultural companies of Hungary to invest in Kazakhstan that enjoys a free access to the markets of the EAEU member states and borders on China. He also briefed on Kazakhstan's economic development and its investment and transit potentials. Doing Business ratings, AIFC and implemented measures and plans to improve business and investment environment stirred great interest among those gathered.



Suleimenov highlighted the role of students studying at the universities of Kazakhstan and Hungary in further deepening of trade and economic ties between the states.



Besides, Suleimenov met with Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto to discuss Kazakhstan's activities within OECD, prospects for cooperation in the spheres of information technologies, construction, energy, finance, agriculture and tourism, etc.