Kazakhstan and India to develop joint projects in tourist sphere

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and India will be developing joint projects in the tourist sphere, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi informed at the press conference in Astana.

"Central Asia is often visited by Indian tourists. We strengthen our cultural, informational and educational cooperation and exchange. The number of Indian tourists in this region grows accordingly," he said speaking in Nazarbayev University today.

He specified that more than 50 flights a week are carried out between five Central Asian capital cities and India. The flight takes about the same as the flight from Chennai city to Delhi would take. Besides, a thousand of professionals, specialists and students from Central Asia studied in India. "Many citizens of India study at universities of this region. A center of advanced experience in the sphere of information and communication technologies is opened in the region. We will continue the work we do to be even more successful in future," N. Modi added.