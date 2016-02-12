Kazakhstan and Iran discussed opportunities of increasing frequency of flights between two countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Iran discussed an opportunity of increasing the frequency of flights between the two countries, head of the Committee for Industrial Development and Industrial Security of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Amaniyaz Yerzhanov told at the CCS briefing.

"Both sides discussed the issues of increasing the frequency of flights between Kazakhstan and Iran, decisions on making available payments between the banks of the two countries in foreign currencies, easing of visa regime and non-cash payments," A. Yerzhanov told.

As earlier reported, the delegation of Kazakhstan headed by Minister Asse Issekeshev visited Iran on February 6-7. As a result, about 100 agreements were signed between the two countries.