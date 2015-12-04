Kazakhstan and Israel discussed prospects of cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Dulat Kuanyshev met with Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel Dore Gold. During the meeting the interlocutors discussed the state and prospects of the Kazakh-Israeli bilateral cooperation and interaction within the framework of different institutes and the international agenda.

D. Kuanyshev informed his interlocutor about the activity of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan. Besides, he told about the main points of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's state-of-the-nation address, principles of Kazakhstan in its foreign policy and about the values of the nationwide patriotic idea "Mangilik Yel" and about the reforms planned within the National Plan - "100 specific steps".

The sides discussed preparation for holding of the international specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017". D. Gold noted that participation of Israel in the exhibition, which is one of the leaders in terms of advanced technologies and research, will provide many new opportunities for the Kazakh-Israeli cooperation.

It was noted that accession of Kazakhstan to the WTO and establishment of the EEU create many opportunities for Israeli businessmen in the great market of the EEU.

The sides also discussed the possible terms of holding of the next intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation. The next sitting of the intergovernmental commission is expected to be held in Astana next year.

As the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs, the sides noted the necessity of activation of the economic cooperation between the two states. Israel is fifth among Asian trade partners of Kazakhstan.