Kazakhstan and Italy to open 5 joint ventures

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM President of Italy's Aries More Silvia Pessini who arrived in Almaty region has met with the local entrepreneurs. Following the talks it was decided to open five joint ventures in the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The country's agricultural sector stirred great interest. As Silvia Pessini noted, the sector is considered the most attractive for investments and most promising business for foreign investors.



She also had talks with head of the Council of Businesswomen of Kazakhstan Rimma Salykova. As stated there, women lead about more than 40% of business entities in the region.



Silvia Pessini noted that Italian entrepreneurs are interested in creating new raw material processing joint ventures. The plants will be equipped with the latest technologies and supplied with the high-quality Kazakhstan's raw materials. Five enterprises will be unveiled till the end of the year. Italian banks agreed to back these projects. Italian business is interested in processing of soybeans, apples and farm produce and manufacturing of farm production technologies.



Besides, Silvia Pessini visited a number of farm households of the region.