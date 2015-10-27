Kazakhstan and Japan plan to implement 10 projects totaling USD 700 mln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Japan plan to implement another 10 projects totaling USD 700 mln, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told during the talks with Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe in an expanded format in the Akorda.

"A number of Japanese companies are actively working in Kazakhstan. As of today, 50 joint companies are registered in Kazakhstan. Six joint projects amounting to USD 700 mln have already been implemented. Another 10 projects totaling USD 700 mln are on the way," N. Nazarbayev said.

The Head of State also called opening of the plant on assembly of Toyota cars in Kazakhstan last year a milestone event.

"I am sure that the agreement on mutual protection of investments that entered into force on October 25 will significantly strengthen the legal framework of our relations," N. Nazarbayev stressed.