Kazakhstan and Jordan outlined steps to establish direct flights

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As part of continued efforts of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Jordan to launch а direct flight between the two countries, on March 1, 2020, Ambassador Aidarbek Toumatov met with the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities of Jordan, Dr. Imad Hijazin.

During the meeting, which was also attended by SCAT Vice President Vladimir Sytnik and a number of Kazakhstani tour operators, the prospects of strengthening bilateral relations in the tourism sector, including through the establishment of a charter flight, as well as the development of ties between travel companies and relevant structures of the two countries, were discussed, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

During the talks, the parties expressed mutual desire to continue joint coordination of actions on this issue, which will contribute to an increase in mutual tourist flow and the development of cultural relations between Kazakhstan and Jordan.