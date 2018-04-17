Kazakhstan and Korea debate Almaty Main Ring Road Construction

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Kang Kyung-wha met to discuss bilateral cooperation issues and shared opinions on pressing issues of the internationl agenda, our correspondent reports.

"We debated the progress of realization of bilateral agreements achieved during the visit of Kazakh Leader Nursultan Nazarbayev to Seoul in November 2016 that unveiled new pages of our partnership. We have no political differences and our positions are similar in many pressing global issues. We collaborate within international organizations and enjoy multilateral cooperation," the Kazakh FM said.



The sides also focused on trade and economic cooperation.



"We noted positive trends in bilateral investment and economic cooperation, in particular, in transport and logistics sector, including the Almaty Main Ring Road Construction project. We also agreed to boost cooperation in the sphere of information and communications technologies, digitalization and other sectors of the fourth industrial revolution," the minister added.







