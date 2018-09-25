Kazakhstan and Kuwait debate direct air service

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today head of the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakh Investments and Development Ministry Talgat Lasstayev has met with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kuwait to Kazakhstan Tareq Abdullah Al-Faraj, Kazinform reports.

The parties discussed issues on providing direct flights between the two countries. Currently the designated air companies of both countries have the right to perform up to seven passenger/cargo/ combined flights a week bridging Astana and Kuwait. Kuwait has appointed three air carriers such as Kuwait Airways, Wataniya Airways and Jazeera Airways.

Following the talks the parties agreed to further work on coordinating and signing the intergovernmental agreement on air service between Kazakhstan and Kuwait, the press release reads.