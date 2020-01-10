Kazakhstan and Malaysia compare notes on topical issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation

PUTRAJAYA. KAZINFORM - On January 10, 2020, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bolat Imanbayev has met with the Minister of foreign Affairs of Malaysia, Saifuddin Abdullah, in the administrative center of Malaysia, Putrajaya, Kazinform refers to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the diplomats discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation on topical issues of bilateral cooperation.

B.Imanbayev introduced the Minister with the priorities in the internal and foreign policy of Kazakhstan, the main provisions of modernization reforms in Kazakhstan, key points of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev`s State of the Nation Address named «Constructive public dialogue – the basis of stability and prosperity of Kazakhstan». The Ambassador noted that Nur-Sultan attaches great importance to the promotion of bilateral relations with Kuala Lumpur to the level of «comprehensive partnership».

During the conversation, diplomats expressed mutual interest in the further deepening of the bilateral political cooperation and maintaining the regular political contacts at the highest and higher levels.

Diplomats noted the desire of the two countries to deepen bilateral cooperation with an emphasis on trade, economy and investment. The sides expressed the satisfaction by the annual growth of mutual trade, which, according to the statistics of 9 months of 2019, increased five times compared to the same period last year and amounted to more than $ 600 million.

The diplomats also discussed topical issues on international agenda, prospects for cooperation in international and regional organizations, including United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia.

The Minister of foreign Affairs of Malaysia noted that during the period of establishing diplomatic relations between Nur-Sultan and Kuala Lumpur, a strong and trusting cooperation has been set.

The conversation was held in the traditional friendly and constructive atmosphere for the relations between the two countries.