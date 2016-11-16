Kazakhstan and Malaysia to expand cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On November 15 a meeting of the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Malaysia Daniyar Sarekenov and recently elected Deputy Supreme Governor of Malaysia, Sultan of the state Perak Nazrin Muizuddin Shah was held.

During the meeting the parties discussed the status and prospects of bilateral political and trade and economic cooperation. The ambassador informed the sultan about the political and economic situation in Kazakhstan, foreign policy initiatives of the country, the International exhibition "EXPO-2017" and Astana International Financial Center. N. M. Shah expressed genuine interest in the history and culture of the Kazakh people, the modern processes happening in the country, and the foreign policy of Kazakhstan. Following the results of the meeting the parties mutually agreed about favorable conditions of expansion of different spheres of partnership.