Kazakhstan and Micronesia established diplomatic relations

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - On October 27, 2015 in New York, the Permanent Representatives of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Federated States of Micronesia to the United Nations KairatAbdrakhmanov and Jane Chigiyal, respectively, signed a joint communiqué on establishing of diplomatic relations between the two states.

During the signing ceremony the both sides exchanged views on the prospectives ofbilateral cooperation, as well as a number of issues of the UN agendaimportant both for Kazakhstan andMicronesia. Among them are Sustainable Development Goals implementation, environmental protection, climate change issues, that are acute for small island, developing states and landlocked countries. Delegations stressed the importance of expandingmutually beneficial contacts between the two states and agreed to explore ways to cooperate in the fields of culture, education and tourism. Kazakhstan side expressed its hope that delegation of Micronesia would participate in the international exhibition"Expo-2017.The important role of the upcoming exhibition in development of energy and addressing scarcity of resources, especially for developing countrieswere noted. Micronesia is also interested in Kazakhstan's assistance in developing its cooperation with Central Asian states. Micronesia is the Pacific state with a population over 130,000 people. The country is a sovereign democratic republic. Main economic sectors are agricultural, fishing products, and phosphate mining. The country depends heavily on imports of food stuffs, its imports far outweigh its exports. The Government maintains close relations with the USA and Japan, who provide significant financial assistance to country's developing economy, Kazinform refers to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. Micronesia acceded to the United Nations in 1991. Micronesia is also a member of the ACP - an international organization uniting 79 countries in Africa, Caribbean and Pacific.