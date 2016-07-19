ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Mongolia may launch new flights, Karim Massimov said.

At the Government's meeting on Tuesday the PM tasked the Ministry of Investments and Development to consider the issue of launching Bayan-Ölgii-Almaty and Bayan-Ölgii-Ust-Kamenogorsk routes.



The Ministry of Agriculture was entrusted with a task to consider an opportunity of delivering meat to Semipalatinsk Meat Processing Plant and establishing a cluster for manufacturing livestock products. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was commissioned to study an issue of establishing consular service in Bayan-Ölgii and construction of a consulate building in Ulaanbaatar.