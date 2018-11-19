Kazakhstan and OECD to sign memo in Paris

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The anniversary meeting of the Eurasia Week of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development dated to the 10th Eurasia Competitiveness Program will take place on November 19-21 in Paris.

"National Economy Minister Timur Suleimenov will head the Kazakh delegation," Kazakh MFA's official spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing on Monday.



"Kazakhstan is the only donor country of the Eurasia Competitiveness Program among the countries of Central Asia, Caucasus and Eastern Europe, and thereupon the event ahead is of great importance for Kazakhstan," he added.



Besides, Kazakhstan plans to hold an official event involving permanent representatives of the OECD member states as part of the Government's efforts on the country's OECD accession campaign.