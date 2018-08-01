Kazakhstan and Palestine FMs meet to discuss political dialogue and economic relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine, Riad Al-Malki, has made his first official visit to Kazakhstan on July 31, 2018.

During the talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kairat Abdrakhmanov, the sides exchanged their positions on topical issues on the regional and international agenda, assessed the current situation and outlined prospects for bilateral cooperation in various fields, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

"Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations with Palestine. The basis of this cooperation was laid during the visit of the leader of the Palestine Liberation Organization and head of the Palestinian National Authority, Yasser Arafat, to our country in 1991, the year Kazakhstan proclaimed its independence, and when President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, paid the return visit to Palestine in 1995," said Minister Abdrakhmanov after the meeting.

This year, Kazakhstan and Palestine are marking the twenty-sixth anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states. During these years, the countries have established cooperation in various fields. The sides noted that along with bilateral relations between the two countries, multilateral cooperation within the UN, OIC, CICA, the Islamic Organization for Food Security and other international organizations is also developing successfully.

The head of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry stressed the constant support of the State of Palestine to international initiatives of Kazakhstan within the framework of international organizations. Last year, Palestine took part in the First OIC Summit on Science and Technology in Astana.

During the visit, Mr. Abdrakhmanov and Riad Al-Malki signed a Memorandum on political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

In addition, a Memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Foreign Chamber of Commerce of Kazakhstan and the Federation of the Palestinian Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture. The document provides for measures to strengthen and expand trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation, and exchange information to promote joint ventures. The memorandum also states that the parties "will offer and provide consultancy, project support, legal advice, partner search services, participation and organization of events to interested persons." In his comment, Minister Abdrakhmanov put an emphasis on agriculture, medicine and tourism.

According to the Minister, dozens of Palestinian students have studied at Kazakh universities and serve as a bridge of friendship in bilateral relations. Kazakhstan annually makes voluntary contributions to the budget of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

"The Republic of Kazakhstan, being convinced that the settlement of the Palestinian problem is a prerequisite for the establishment of long-term peace and stability in the Middle East, recognizes Palestine as an independent state and consistently stands for its full membership in the international community. The settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict should be based on the 'two states for two peoples' principle, which provides for the establishment of the State of Palestine respecting 1967 borders with the capital in East Jerusalem. Despite the existing difficulties, the peace negotiation process should continue," the Kazakh Minister stressed.

He added that "Kazakhstan, as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, would continue to fully support the process of restoring stability in the Middle East as a necessary condition for peace in the region, and would continue to encourage the peaceful aspirations of friendly Palestine."