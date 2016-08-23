Kazakhstan and Poland have similar opinions on global agenda - Nursultan Nazarbayev

WARSAW-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Prime Minister of Poland Beata Maria Szydło today, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The interlocutors discussed the key directions of bilateral cooperation including interaction in the trade and economic, political and cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that the fact the two countries had similar opinions on the issues of the global agenda was a good foundation for development of the Kazakh-Polish dialogue.

In turn, B. Szydlo stressed that development of mutually beneficial cooperation with Astana was among priorities of the foreign policy of Poland in Central Asia.