    Kazakhstan and Russia discuss military coop

    19:20, 16 October 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Defense Minister of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yerkembayev and visiting Defense Minister of Russia Sergei Shoigu at today’s meeting confirmed readiness for further development of strategic defense partnership and cooperation, the Kazakh Ministry’s press service informs.

    They exchanged views on ensuring and maintaining regional security, debated the current state of bilateral military and military-technical cooperation, outlined the most pressing directions for near future. Notably, defense cooperation between the two states is characterized by high level pf cooperation in various spheres. Defense cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia is one of the key directions of multilayterla strategic cooperation of fraternal states.


    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia Diplomacy
