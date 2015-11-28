Kazakhstan and Russia interested in deepening cooperation in space industry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 27, Moscow hosted the third meeting of the Kazakh-Russian intergovernmental commission on "Baikonur" complex.

Commission members reviewed the current issues of the "Baikonur" complex and the implementation of joint projects, in particular, the creation of the "Baiterek" space rocket complex. At the meeting they considered the progress of the Roadmap to use "Baikonur" complex, including the development of infrastructure of Baikonur city, Toretam village and Akai district, excluding double taxation and the conservation of the property complex. The development of the tourist potential of the "Baikonur" complex was also considered. The Kazakh side considers it necessary to intensify the work on development and implementation of the program to develop the infrastructure of the complex, providing for the construction of hotels, lookouts to observe the rocket and other objects. The sides stressed that Kazakhstan and Russia intend to further deepen cooperation in space industry. Source: primeminister.kz

The meeting was attended by First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakhytzhan Sagintayev, Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Dmitriy Rogozin.