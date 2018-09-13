Kazakhstan and Russia to kick off youth business incubator

ALMATY. KAZINFORM As stated at the CIS Youth Forum underway in Almaty, Kazakhstan and Russia will jointly launch a youth business incubator by the yearend.

Representatives of the state bodies for youth policy, leaders of youth organizations, and young specialists in various spheres from CIS member nations, namely, Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Azerbaijan and Armenia are taking part in the forum.



The day before the Day of Russian-Kazakh youth cooperation, initiated by the Kazakh Social Development Ministry and Federal Agency for Youth Affairs of Russia, took place in Almaty to debate joint projects on youth travel, volunteering and youth entrepreneurship.



"The first Russian-Kazakh youth business incubator will be unveiled till the end of the year. Russia has great experience in launching incubators and managing them. There are 15 Russian-Chinese incubators to report a total volume of transactions following the results of 2017 up to USD 430 mln. The business incubator will be opened on a parity basis both in Kazakhstan and Russia," head of the international department, Federal Agency for Youth Affairs of Russia, Dmitry Ivanov said.



As stated there, the well-formed goal-seeking support of youth entrepreneurship leads to economic growth and raising the country's investment potential.



