Kazakhstan and Russian senators discuss coop development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Delegations of the Upper Chambers of the Parliaments of Kazakhstan and Russia met in Belokurikha, Altai Krai, within the framework of the 12th meeting of the cooperation commission of the Kazakh Senate and Federation Council of Russia.

Those gathered debated development of cross-border cooperation within the Common Economic Space in the sphere of tourism, the Senate's press service reports. The delegations listened to reports on digital agenda of the Kazakh-Russian relations. The senators emphasized importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation for further strengthening of bilateral ties. The parties stated common approaches to the issues debated and spoke for continuation of cooperation in all spheres.



Head of the Kazakh delegation, deputy Senate Speaker, co-chairman of the cooperation commission between the Senate and Russia's Federation Council Sergey Gromov, noted the meeting was fruitful and invited the Russian colleagues to visit Kazakhstan to hold the next 13th meeting of the commission.