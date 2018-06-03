Kazakhstan and S Korea unveil memorial sign at Issyk Museum Park

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh Culture and Sport Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly took part in a solemn opening of a memorial sign in honor of Friendship and Cooperation along the Silk Road at the Issyk state historic and cultural museum park, the Minister's Facebook account reads.

The event is initiated and held by the Economic Development Organization of Korea's Gyeongsangbuk-do province within the framework of the Silk Road and Cooperation along the northern route international project, launched recently in Almaty.



Gyeongsangbuk-do province governor Kim Kwan Yong, general consul of the Republic of Korea to Almaty Jeon Seung Min, etc., took part in the solemn event.



For the past five months such memorial signs dedicated to friendship and cooperation along the Silk Road were established in the Republic of Korea, China, Iran, Uzbekistan, Tukey and India.