Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia agree on mutual handover of criminals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of the official visit of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Riyadh the Kazakhstan party has signed interstate contracts with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on extradition of criminals and handover of sentenced individuals. The Attorney-General of Kazakhstan emphasized that the conclusion of these documents was an important step towards stronger Kazakhstan-Arab partnership, law enforcement and law and order, protection of the fundamental rights and interests of the citizens of the two countries.

As it was noted, the reached agreements are to strengthen cooperation between competent authorities of the two countries and to make an important contribution to fight against crime, law enforcement and law and order. Kazakhstan is the first country in the CIS to have signed these agreements with Saudi Arabia. This action demonstrates increasing trust from the Arab world to the legal system of Kazakhstan, representatives of the RoK General Prosecutor's Office commented.

During the trip the bilateral meeting of Zhakip Assanov with Attorney-General of Saudi Arabia Muhammad Fahd Al Abdullah was held where the parties discussed the questions of fight against terrorism, transnational organized crime, crimes in information technologies, handover of convicts. The heads of departments expressed interest in further expansion of interaction in the legal sphere.