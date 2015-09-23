Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia discussed cooperation in nuclear and alternative energy spheres

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Board of "Kazatomprom" JSC Askar Zhumagaliyev received Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Kazakhstan Ghurm bin Said Al Malhan.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation in the sphere of nuclear and alternative energy. The interlocutors also noted that the prospects of development of nuclear sectors of Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia presented interest for both countries, the press service of "Kazatomprom" JSC informed.

Askar Zhumagaliyev told about the updated development strategy of the national atomic company, about establishment of the low enriched uranium bank in Kazakhstan and called for future cooperation in the sphere of peaceful use of nuclear energy. The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia noted that his country had a great interest in development of mutually beneficial relations between the two countries.

In conclusion, A. Zhumagaliayev invited representatives of Saudi Arabian companies to take part in the international specialized exhibition "Astana-2017".