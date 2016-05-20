ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Senegal outlined potential cooperation sectors, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev told after the talks with President of Senegal Macky Sall in the Akorda.

"We paid attention to trade and economic cooperation in particular. This sphere of our cooperation is at a low level. Obviously, there are big territorial and transport problems in this field. Of course, the energy sphere, agriculture and Islamic banking are our priorities as of now," N. Nazarbayev said.

Besides, N. Nazarbayev noted that the sides agreed to expand cooperation in the spheres of culture, education and sport. The Head of State also expressed his hope for active participaiton of Senegal in the international exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana.

"I am confident that the agreements we have reached would help our countries deepen the interaction in all spheres. The African continent is like a reserve of our planet. One billion people and over 300 million sq kilometers and great riches of the continent, it's all Africa. This continent is going to develop sharply soon, and Kazakhstan needs to step up cooperation with the African countries now. I think that Africa has great future in the 21st century," N. Nazarbayev added.