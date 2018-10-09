Kazakhstan and Serbia signed a number of documents

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A number of documents has been signed today following the Kazakhstan-Serbia Business Forum held in Astana, Kazinform reports.

About 100 Serbian officials and businessmen and about 80 Kazakhstan's representatives took part in the forum.



The largest companies such as Algotech, Chemical Agrosava, Akomed, Adanko, Meat ING Belgrade, Veterinary institute and Belgrade Airport were among those attending.



Four interdepartmental memorandums, namely, memo on mutual understanding in air traffic between the Investments and Development Ministry of Kazakhstan and Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Ministry of Serbia, a memo on mutual understanding in the sphere of youth policy, a memo on cooperation and exchange of practice in the sphere of construction between the Investments and Development Ministry of Kazakhstan and Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Ministry of Serbia, and a memo on cooperation between the national reference veterinary centre of Kazakhstan and Research Veterinary Institute of Serbia were signed.



