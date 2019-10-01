  • kz
    Kazakhstan and Singapore agree to enhance economic cooperation

    14:50, 01 October 2019
    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had talks with Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong.

    «On the sidelines of the SEEC in Yerevan met with Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore. Elbasy was a true friend of his father, the late Mr. Lee Kuan Yew. We agreed to enhance our ties in trade, economic, investment, financial, transport and logistics areas,» the Twitter post of the Kazakh President reads.

