Kazakhstan and Singapore discuss perspectives of investment partnership

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On September 1, 2015 Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Singapore Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhataev held a meeting with Mr. Lim Siong Guan, Group President of the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation, Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry reports.

Ambassador briefed his interlocutor on the socio-economic development of the country in conditions of a new monetary policy, as well as explained the main provisions of the National Plan "100 concrete steps" on implementation of five institutional reforms proposed by the President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Lim Siong Guan called Kazakhstan as the most advanced country of the post-Soviet space in public administration and economic reforms, highlighting the long-sightedness of "Nurly Zhol" development strategy. Also, the top management of the singaporean corporation was invited to take part in road-show named "Investment Opportunities of Kazakhstan", to be held on September 18, 2015 in Singapore. Government of Singapore Investment Corporation is one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, which invests in a wide range of assets in more than 40 countries.