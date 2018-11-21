Kazakhstan and Singapore to bolster cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Pursuant to the President's task Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev paid a working visit to Singapore, the PM's official website reads.

The PM took part in the Kazakhstan-Singapore Business Forum, met with Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong, debated opportunities for cooperation with the leading innovation companies within the Third Economic Modernization of Kazakhstan. Besides, the Premier visited HDB housing construction office, A*Star Science, Technologies and Research Agency, Biopolis research centre, Fusionopolis hub Modelfactory@SIMTech factory.



The forum brought together about 500 representatives of business circles of Kazakhstan and Singapore, heads of state agencies and national companies. Those gathered shared views on a wide range of issues concerning deepening of trade and economic cooperation, development of priority trends for the development of business structures of Kazakhstan and Singapore and realization of promising investment projects.



Addressing the plenary session themed Role of Kazakhstan in changing Eurasia, the Kazakh PM said that Singapore is one of the most important trade and economic partners of Kazakhstan in Southeast Asia. Joint companies are working in processing industry, trade, information and communication technologies, construction and finances. The PM briefed on the new opportunities for investing in Kazakhstan.



Following the results of the business forum, the sides signed an intergovernmental agreement on encouragement and mutual protection of investments, and other documents called to bolster cooperation between Kazakhstan and Singapore in finance, construction, education, petrochemical and food industries.