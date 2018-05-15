Kazakhstan and Slovakia set new horizons for cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Slovakia pledge to further strengthen economic and political cooperation and partnership and boost international cooperation keeping with the keynote of the consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Slovakia held in Bratislava.

Deputy FM of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko led the Kazakh delegation, the Slovak delegation was headed by Lukáš Parízek, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic.



The sides debated a wide range of issues of political, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, achieved for 25 years of diplomatic relations between the two states and expressed mutual adherence to further extension of long-term partnership. The parties also agreed upon enhancing cooperation between the foreign ministries within economic diplomacy.



They also shared views on pressing issues of Kazakhstan's activities as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, Astana Process on Syria, prospects for cooperation between Central Asia and Visegrad Group, the Eurasian Economic Union and the EU, Slovakia's preparations for OSCE Chairmanship in 2019.



Later on Vassilenko gave an interview to the News Agency of the Slovak Republic (TASR) telling about the present-day development of Kazakhstan and prospects for bilateral cooperation between the two countries.