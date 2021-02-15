Kazakhstan and Slovakia set to open new horizons of cooperation in education

BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM An online signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the International University of Tourism and Hospitality (IUTH) of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Slovak University of Economics in Bratislava (EUBA), that was prepared with the assistance of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Slovakia, took place. Chairwoman of the Board – Rector of the IUTH Mainura Murzamadiyeva signed the memorandum for IUTH, while Rector of EUBA Ferdinand Daňo signed for EUBA.

The Memorandum of Cooperation provides for the exchange of faculty, staff, students (students, undergraduates, graduate students and doctoral students) for the purpose of teaching, research and exchange of experience, providing for practice and internship, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovakia Roman Vassilenko congratulated the management and staff of the IUTH on «a new step forward for the young university», and expressed confidence «the emerging cooperation with one of the leading universities in Slovakia will be mutually interesting and beneficial.»

In turn, Ms. Murzamadieva thanked her Slovak colleagues for their willingness to work together and the Embassy of Kazakhstan for assistance, noting that «we have many interesting and useful projects ahead of us. I am deeply convinced such mutually beneficial cooperation opens a new page, both for our young university and for Kazakh-Slovak relations in the field of education.»

The International University of Tourism and Hospitality, which opened its doors to students in 2020 and is located in Turkestan, is the first specialized educational institution in Kazakhstan that prepares world-class specialists in the field of tourism. Domestic and foreign professors, doctors of science, top managers of large companies in the field of tourism and service teach at the IUTH. Turkestan is situated in the very heart of the Silk Road, is considered one of the oldest cities in Central Asia and counts more than 1500 years of history.

The University of Economics in Bratislava (www.euba.sk) celebrated its 80th anniversary last year. It has seven faculties – of national economy, business, business informatics, business administration, international relations, applied languages, and business administration in Košice.