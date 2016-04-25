Kazakhstan and Spain can cooperate in tourist sphere - A. Issekeshev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Investment and Development of Kazkahstan Asset Issekeshev named new directions of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Spain.

Speaking at the briefing, the minister informed that Spain was one of the key economic partners of Kazakhstan in Europe. According to him, the partnership between the two countries is developing well. As of today, 47 companies with the participation of Spanish funds are working in Kazakhstan now.

"We see new directions for cooperation in the spheres of engineering, tourism, food industry, renewable energy and the public-private partnership," the minister said.

Asset Issekeshev reminded that Kazakhstan had attracted over 200 mln direct foreign investments over the last 10 years. "However, we are not going to rest on the laurels. Now when we face global challenges we have ambitious plans to join the top 30 most developed countries of the world. Besides, implementation of the President's National Plan "100 specific steps" recently began, which will help the economy of the country to develop," the minister noted.

He also called Spanish entrepreneurs for participation in the large-scale privatization being held in Kazakhstan now.

"We are inviting all Spanish companies to take part in this process. We think our large-scale projects will be interesting for Spanish businessmen," the minister told.

The Kazakh-Spanish business forum is being held in Astana within the framework of the official visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo to Kazakhstan.