Kazakhstan and Sri Lanka signed agreement on visa abolishment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India Bulat Sarsenbayev and Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka Chithrangani Wagiswara signed an agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of Sri Lanka on abolishment of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, service and regular passports, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

The singing of the agreement was held within the framework of the official visit of Ambassador of B. Sarsenbayev to Sri Lanka.

The ambassador held a number of meetings with the officials of the country within his visit including meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs Mangala Samaraweera, Minister of Industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen and Minister of Home Affairs Vajira Abeywardana. The sides discussed bilateral cooperation in political, trade and economic and tourist spheres as well as participation of Sri Lanka in the EXPO-2017.

Sri Lanka congratulated Kazakhstan on election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018. In turn, the Kazakh ambassador expressed gratitude to the Government of Sri Lanka for the support of Kazakhstan and assured the partners that the diplomacy of Kazakhstan would justify the hopes and continue to work on maintenance of peace and security in the world.