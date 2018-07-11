Kazakhstan and Switzerland debate investment coop prospects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev had talks with Federal Councillor and head of Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research of Switzerland Johann Niklaus Schneider-Ammann, primeminister.kz reports.

The parties debated further deepening of trade and economic relations, including investment partnership and interregional cooperation, and prospects for joint transport and logistics development projects.



Sagintayev expressed interest in closer cooperation in spheres of energy, transport, small and medium-sized business, transfer of new technologies and know-how. As of today Kazakh and Swiss companies successfully implement projects in spheres such as machine building, construction, agro-industrial, mining and metallurgic complexes.



The Kazakh PM underlined that Kazakhstan has created favorable investment climate for foreign investors with substantial tax and customs preferences. Since the beginning of 2017, Swiss nationals have been enjoying a 30-day visa-free regime. The measures taken will let in years to come to increase the number of Swiss enterprises to invest and transfer technologies into Kazakhstan's economy.



Besides, the Premier invited Swiss financial institutes to take an active part in the Astana International Financial Centre highlighting that Kazakhstan and Switzerland cooperate within international financial structures and are members of the same group at IMF and WB.



