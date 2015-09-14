Kazakhstan and Tajikistan signed agreement on strategic partnership

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Tajikistan signed an agreement on strategic partnership, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev informed about it today upon completion of the talks with President of Tajikistan Emamoli Rahmon.

"Economic ties are very important and they need to constantly develop. Therefore, the signed agreement on strategic partnership between our countries will be a good foundation for boosting the relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan," N. Nazarbayev said.

The Head of State also added that there were no disagreements regarding any issues between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

"We have no disagreements, on the contrary we have complete mutual understanding," N. Nazarbayev said.