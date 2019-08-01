Kazakhstan and Thailand debate trade dialogue expansion issues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On July 31 Kazakh Ambassador Raushan Yessbulatova met with Thai business circles to coordinate and build efficient cooperation ties to widen trade dialogue between Kazakhstan and Thailand, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The sidesshared views, got familiarized with investment opportunities within specialeconomic and industrial zones in agriculture, food and light industries, etc.

The ambassadornoted that Kazakhstan embarked on the stage of new investment development. She also added that Kazakhstan is a country with lots of business opportunities which creates uniqueconditions for foreign investors.

Following thetalks the parties agreed on organizing business missions to Kazakhstan. Asstated there, Thai companies visited Almaty in June this year to meet with potentialinvestors and representatives of Kazakh Invest National Company.