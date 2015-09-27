Kazakhstan and the United Nations: partnership for peace, security and development

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - September 26-29 Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev is taking part in the jubilee 70th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York.

It is expected that the President will deliver a speech during the general debate of the General Assembly, attend the summit on the implementation of Millennium Development Goals and consideration of Sustainable Development Goals up to 2030, as well as the summit of the fight against violent extremism. Since 1992 President of the Republic of Kazakhstan has visited the UN headquarters in New York and participated in the UN General Assembly more than 10 times.

Kazinform International News Agency offers its readers to learn the basic promises and initiatives of Kazakhstan, put forward by President Nazarbayev from the rostrum of the General Assembly of the United Nations within the years of Kazakhstan's independence.

47th session (October 5, 1992): - Call of all members of the international community to join the concept of preventive diplomacy initiated by the UN Secretary-General Mr. Boutros-Ghali; - A proposal to create a regional center or the Commission for Preventive Diplomacy in Central Asia, with headquarters in Alma-Ata; - In the number of problems that could cause a conflict, President called border and water issues in Central Asia, the growing confrontation over North-South axis (the rich-poor); - He expressed the need to clearly define the criteria of the rights of national minorities in order to avoid the spread of the world's destructive separatism; - He stressed the need to recreate a new quality of common customs and economic space in the framework of a single free trade zone within the CIS; - All governments were invited to initiate the formation of the Fund of the UN peacekeeping efforts under the formula of "one plus one"; - An initiative for holding the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA); - The world's attention turned to the problem of the Aral Sea and consequences of the nuclear testing at the Semipalatinsk site.

Session on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the United Nations (22 October 1995): - Offered a conceptual renovation of the United Nations, strengthening the role of the Security Council; - The need to strengthen cooperation of regional and global security systems; - Stressed the importance of joint efforts of the international community in saving the Aral Sea; - Call to make a decision on the establishment of the Fund of the United Nations peacekeeping forces.

19th special session of the UN General Assembly (June 1997) - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has once again attracted the world's attention to the serious environmental problems inherited by Kazakhstan. This includes the zone of ecological disaster in the Aral Sea and former Semipalatinsk nuclear test site. In December 1997, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on international cooperation and coordination for the human and ecological rehabilitation and economic development of Semipalatinsk area of Kazakhstan.

The Millennium Summit in the framework of the 55th session of the UN General Assembly (September 6-7, 2000) - Nursultan Nazarbayev spoke on "Security and Cooperation - global and regional aspects" which called for convening a special session of the UN Security Council on Afghanistan and Central Asia to develop practical measures to stabilize the situation in the region.

62nd session (25 September 2007): - An appeal to the international community to follow the example of Kazakhstan in renouncing nuclear weapons; - A proposal to give the IFAS status of the United Nations' institute; - The initiative for the UN Global Energy Strategy; - Noted the need for the adoption of the Eurasian Pact on Stability of Energy in order to further diversify energy supplies to consumers, as well as provide assurances to energy producers; - Expressed support for the efforts to reform the United Nations. At the same time it is stressed that the expansion of the Security Council should be carried out by both the permanent and non-permanent members; - The UN General Assembly offered to hold the International Year for the Rapprochement of Cultures and Religions.

64th session (2 December 2009): The UN General Assembly has supported the initiative of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to announce August 29 the International Day against Nuclear Tests.

66th session (21 September 2011): - A proposal to begin the development of the Universal Declaration of a nuclear-free world, to expand the legal framework and improve international monitoring of the UN and the IAEA; - Stressed the importance of an effective mechanism for global economic governance; - The need to prevent global hunger and growing water scarcity; - The initiative of forming the international legal framework of the global information space; - Call to make a decision on the establishment of the Fund of the United Nations peacekeeping forces (the initiative was first proposed by N. Nazarbayev in 1992); - Expressed support for a Palestinian state.

Today Kazakhstan is considered by the international community as "cradle of stability and peace" in Central Asia.