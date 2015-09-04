Kazakhstan and Turkey make defense industry coop plan for 2016-2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana has hosted the 8th meeting of the Kazakh-Turkish commission on cooperation in defense industry.

Representatives of the Ministries of Defense of Kazakhstan and Turkey have discussed the development of cooperation in the field of automated control systems, joint modernization of armament, avionics, helicopters, as well as domestic production of arms and military equipment. Experts of the two countries reviewed the draft roadmap of cooperation in the military-industrial sector in 2016-2018. The document will be signed in the near future. Kazinform refers to the press service of the ministry. At present Kazakhstan has a number of enterprises engaged in the production of military and dual-purpose goods. For example, "Ural plant "Zenith", "Machine Building Plant named after S.Kirov", "Tynys", "Kazakhstan Aselsan Engineering" produce different ship components, torpedoes, ship hydraulics, aircraft components, advanced thermal imaging devices, lenses for scopes, night vision devices. Currently, the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan expands its international cooperation in the military-industrial complex. Recently Astana carried out the 4th international military-scientific conference themed "Technical equipment of the armed forces, other troops and military formations; development of the military-industrial complex of Kazakhstan". Representatives of Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, France and Turkey have considered the possibility of military-technical integration and mutual supplies of modern weapons, military and special equipment.