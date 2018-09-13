Kazakhstan and Turkey railway administrations sign agr't on strategic cooperation

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC and TCDD Tasimacilik A.S. JSC signed an agreement on strategic cooperation at the Kazakh-Turkish Investment Forum held on September 12 in Ankara, press service of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC reports.

Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC CEO Kanat Alpysbayev and TCDD Tasimacilik A.S. JSC director general Veysi Kurt became the signatories of the agreement.



The document signed is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations in the sphere of railway service and engineering. It foresees joint work in the development of transit capacity and transport logistic systems of both countries within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.



The parties agreed on granting competitive pay scale provisions for containers, building the consolidation and distribution centre at Khorgos -Eastern gateways free economic zone for cargo bound to/from Kazakhstan and China to/from Turkey.