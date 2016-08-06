Kazakhstan and Turkey to increase trade turnover to $10 bln

ANKARA.KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Turkey intend to raise commodity turnover to $10 bln. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev stated it following the bilateral talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Our main objective is to deepen cooperation and ties between our fraternal nations. One of the main issues is trade-economic relations and attraction of investments," said N.Nazarbayev.



Kazakhstan and Turkey have reached a number of agreements in this regard, the Kazakh Leader noted.



According to him, more than 1,600 Kazakh-Turkish joint companies are functioning in Kazakhstan to date. "Turkish businessmen actively participated in building our capital city. The total amount of their work in Kazakhstan is estimated at $20 bln. 460 projects have been put into operation by Turkish businessmen," Nazarbayev said.



Commodity turnover between our countries made $2 bln last year.



"Earlier, prior to the crisis, the amount of commodity turnover was much higher. During the Turkish Leader's visit to Astana, we adopted an action plan on implementation of our joint program called New Synergy. Our goal is to increase the level of trade turnover between our countries up to $10 bln," N.Nazarbayev emphasized.



He stressed that the document contains both the projects which are under implementation now and 20 joint investment projects planned to be launched. The total cost of these projects exceeds $800 mln.