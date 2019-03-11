Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan mooted special cross-border trade area development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh PM Askar Mamin has met with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Mammetkhan Chakyev, primeminister.kz reports.

The parties focused on deepening and widening of trade and economic and cross-border cooperation, use of transit and transport potential of both countries, bolstering of cooperation in scientific and technological, cultural and humanitarian spheres. They prioritized the project aimed at building a special cross-border trade area on the border of Mangystau region and Balkansky velayat. Besides, considered were prospects for realization of the joint project on building the Earth remote sensing space system.



The Kazakh PM stressed the need to boost commodity turnover between the countries in spheres such as machine building, building materials, pharmaceuticals, food, light, chemical industries, etc. He also expressed confidence that the 10th session of the intergovernmental commission held today in Astana would give an extra impetus to cooperation and let settle pressing issues of the bilateral agenda.