Kazakhstan and Ukraine joined by traditional ties of friendship and cooperation – Tokayev

BERLIN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan and Ukraine are joined by the fine traditional ties of friendship and cooperation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the press conference following the bilateral talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Asked about the possible mediation in organization of the Russia-Ukraine summit, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reminded that First President Nursultan Nazarbayev suggested Kazakhstan as a venue for the potential Putin-Zelensky meeting. «Of course, we believe that the Ukrainian problem should be solved in the Normandy Format talks in the first place,» President Tokayev said.

The next Normandy Format Summit (France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine) aimed to resolve the situation in Eastern Ukraine is due on December 9 in Paris.

«We wish [ed. -The Normandy Four] success, because our country and Ukraine are joined by the fine traditional ties of friendship and cooperation,» Tokayev said, adding that the Ukrainian people deserve peaceful and prosperous life.