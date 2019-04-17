Kazakhstan and UNCTAD Strengthen Cooperation

GENEVA. KAZINFORM At the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the Kazakh Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yermek Kosherbayev, met with the Director of the UNCTAD's Investment and Enterprise Division, James Zhan.

Deputy Minister Kosherbayev outlined the new functions of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to attract investment and promote exports, and expressed interest in further strengthening investment cooperation with the UNCTAD, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.



The two sides agreed to continue cooperation in improving the 'one-stop' system for investors, assisting UNCTAD in the further modernization of Kazakh investment agreements, and to hold joint training seminars for government representatives on investment promotion and negotiating international investment agreements.



The Deputy Minister invited UNCTAD representatives to take part in the Third Annual Roundtable on Global Investment, titled "New Economy and Increasing the Investment Potential of Kazakhstan", to be held on May 12, 2019 in Nur-Sultan.