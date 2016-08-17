Kazakhstan and USA interested in increasing efforts in fighting terrorism in Central Asia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Iogan Merkel and Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights at the U.S. State Department Sarah Sewall held a meeting in Astana today. The sides exchanged opinions on a wide range of issues including the issue of countering terrorism and extremism.

Iogan Merkel informed his interlocutor about the main priorities of the work of the Prosecutor General's Office, about the measures taken for ensuring law and order stressing that protection of the rights of people while criminal prosecution was a point of special attention of prosecutors, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Kazakhstan informs.

The interlocutors exchanged opinions on a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, primarily in the sphere of fighting terrorism and extremism, future exchange of experience and experts in the sphere of law-enforcement activity.

The sides expressed their interest in future strengthening of mutual understanding between the competent bodies of the two countries for effective response to modern challenges and threats, development of common approaches to solution of regional problems in fighting crimes.