Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan pledge to promote learning of their languages

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today the Peoples' Assembly of Kazakhstan and Committee for Interethnic Relations and Friendly Ties under the Cabinet of Minister of Uzbekistan have signed a memo of cooperation under the forum of national and cultural centres of CICA member states.

"The landmark event such as signing of the memorandum of cooperation between the Peoples' Assembly of Kazakhstan and Committee for Interethnic Relations and Friendly Ties under the Cabinet of Minister of Uzbekistan has taken place under the Year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan," Rustam Kurbanov, the head of the Uzbek committee told journalists.



"We are the fraternal countries, we share the common religion. We lived and live as one family. There are about 400,000 Uzbek people living in Kazakhstan. Above 450,000 Kazaks live in Uzbekistan. We must give credit to wise leaders of our countries who create conditions for peaceful co-existence of all nations and nationalities living in both countries. We have common holidays and signing of the memo will let embark on a new level of cooperation and open a new page," Rustam Kurbanov said.



"The next year Uzbekistan will hold the Year of Kazakhstan. We plan to initiate a number of events. We have already coordinated the relevant roadmap. It focuses on learning history, joint activities of painters, art academies. Besides, the memo stipulates for rendering support to learning Uzbek language in Kazakhstan and Kazakh language in Uzbekistan. There are about 100 schools with Kazakh language as a medium of teaching and three faculties at teacher training universities in Uzbekistan," he resumed.



Astana - the Great Steppe Pearl photo exhibition and arts and crafts exhibition are underway there within the forum.