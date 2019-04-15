Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan sign bilateral documents

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM As part of the state visit to Uzbekistan Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed the Joint Statement, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Besides, the Governments of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan signed an agreement on employment and protection of rights of migrant workers, an agreement on concerted actions against illegal migration.



The Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan inked a cooperation program for 2019-2020.



The Defense Ministries of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan became signatories of an agreement on air defense cooperation.



The Kazakh National Economy Ministry and Uzbek Investments and Foreign Trade Ministry signed a memorandum on development of the Central Asia International Trade and Economic Cooperation Centre.