Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to promote inter-parliamentary cooperation

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Kazakh Majilis Nurlan Nigmatullin is confident that Kazakh-Uzbek inter-parliamentary relations embark on a new level, the Majilis' press service reports.

As part of his official visit to Uzbekistan, Nigmatullin debated promising directions for the development of cooperation between Kazakh and Uzbek parliamentarians with chairman of the Senate of Oliy Majlis Nigmatilla Yuldashev.



The parties agreed on boosting cooperation in order to exchange lawmaking practice.



The Kazakh Majilis Speaker invited Uzbek colleagues to attend the IV sitting of the speakers of the Eurasian parliaments of Greater Eurasia: Dialogue.Trust. Partnership set to be held on September 23-24 in Nur-Sultan.



Besides, Nigmatullin visited the committee for interethnic relations and friendly ties with foreign countries and met with representatives of the Kazakh national cultural centre of Uzbekistan. A of today it unites 34 friendship societies and 138 national cultural centers.